Do Turkish restaurants understand food hygiene?

Figures reveal a differing picture of food hygiene scores across London and suggest some Turkish-speaking restaurants may have trouble understanding the rules

Turkish-run restaurants and kebab joints are among dozens of businesses scoring the lowest rating for food hygiene in London.

At least a fifth of businesses in Enfield with the lowest hygiene ratings are Turkish-run, it has emerged, prompting one restaurant owner to say he believes food hygiene regulations are difficult for Turkish speakers to understand.

It comes as the Food Standards Agency warned of new regulations that food businesses will have to follow, starting next month.

From 13 December, restaurants and takeaways will be required to tell customers if they serve anything containing ‘allergenic’ ingredients, including nuts, fish and sesame seeds.

COMPLICATED REGULATIONS

For Hüseyin Aksoy, who runs the Öz Cırrık restaurant in Palmers Green, the regulations are a headache.

He told Londra Gazete that he had consistently been awarded a 1/5 hygiene rating by Enfield Council for the last four years and could not understand why.

“They left behind a long list of changes that I didn’t understand. Most of it was about things like keeping meat and vegetables apart and making sure the floors are clean.

“My restaurant is clean. I already did all those things.”

Two months ago, Mr Aksoy’s restaurant soared to a 5/5 rating after Enfield Council found he had met all the requirements.

While pleased by the new rating, he said “many other” Turkish restaurants would have a low food hygiene score not for being unclean but because they did not understand the regulations.

Chris Bond, the cabinet member for environment and community safety, told Londra Gazete that he was “delighted” Öz Cırrık had raised its rating “as a result of implementing the recommendations made by our food inspector after his visit in 2013”.

He continued: “We have offered [the restaurant manager] ongoing support and advice over the years on how he can improve hygiene standards in his business and his new score is a testament to the hard work and dedication he has shown in improving standards.”

HIGH AVERAGE IN HARINGEY

Officials figures have revealed that in Enfield, which has the highest number of Turkish speakers in Britain, 350 restaurants currently have a food hygiene rating of 0 or 1 out of five.

Of these, Londra Gazete estimates as many as 20 per cent are Turkish-owned.

The figures reveal Haringey has the highest average food hygiene score for its restaurants, at 4.03 per cent. The borough has the greatest proportion of restaurants with the highest 4 or 5 out of five ratings for hygiene, with 75 per cent of restaurants and takeaways awarded the top marks.

Among other boroughs with significant Turkish populations, Hackney has the lowest average hygiene score at 3.36 per cent. Waltham Forest’s average rating was 3.81 per cent while south of the river, Lewisham’s restaurants stood at 3.51 per cent.

ALLERGEN REQUIREMENTS

Mr Aksoy’s concerns over a possible language barrier comes as the Food Standards Agency announced new regulations over allergens.

The FSA said providing information over the ingredients in food was important because, unlike bacteria, allergens cannot be removed by cooking.

“There is no cure for food allergy or intolerances, so the only way someone can stay safe is to avoid the food they are allergic to,” an agency statement said.

“That is also why customers with a food allergy or intolerance need correct information from food businesses, to help them manage their condition and avoid foods which make them sick.”

Enfield Council told Londra Gazete it made literature available in alternative languages when deemed necessary and that the FSA had made some Turkish and Kurdish material available at http://www.sfbbtraining.co.uk.

The council’s food team also engages with Enfield Business & Retail Association’s Tahsin İbrahim, who accompanies officers on some inspections.