Documentary Screening: “Ghost Airport of the Divided Capital”

Finsbury Park Camisi’ne asılsız terör suçlaması— 3 Şubat 2017
Thomson Reuters şirketi veri tabanında Kuzey Londra’daki bir camiyle ilgili asılsız terör faaliyeti suçlamasında bulunduğu gerekçesiyle tazminat ödemeye mahkum edildi.
You are invited to a documentary screening to go back in time to experience the untold stories of the divided capital, Cyprus. The director Sami Özuslu with his documentary “Ghost Airport of the Divided Capital” narrates the history and the sad closure of the Nicosia International Airport following the 1974 events. The documentary, completed in 2015, features exclusive interviews, pictures and video footage and was screened in a special event at the European Parliament in Brussels.
Produced by Kanal SİM TV, the event invites you to taste a historical journey. The times of the screenings are to be announced.
The Ghost Airport of the Divided Capital
At CCC (Cypriot Community Centre) on Friday 28th October 2016
And (Turkish Cypriot Community Association ) TCCA on Thursday 27th October 2016.
“Nicosia is the world’s last DIVIDED CAPITAL” IS A BLATANT LIE!
THE CITY is divided, NOT the CAPITAL:
The capital of Northern Cyprus is NORTH NICOSIA and it FULLY belongs to Northern Cyprus.
The capital of Cyprus is SOUTH NICOSIA and it FULLY belongs to Cyprus.
The sovereignty CLAIM of Cyprus over NORTH NICOSIA does not make NICOSIA a DIVIDED CAPITAL.
The language, religion, culture, and race of NORTH Nicosia are TURK.
The language, religion, culture, and race of SOUTH Nicosia are GREEK.
TWO COMPLETELY DIFFERENT THINGS POSITIONED AS SIDE BY SIDE CANNOT BE CALLED AS “DIVIDED”!
North is Turkish and the TURKISHNESS in north is NOT DIVIDED!
South is Greek and the GREEKNESS in south is NOT DIVIDED!