Documentary Screening: “Ghost Airport of the Divided Capital”

You are invited to a documentary screening to go back in time to experience the untold stories of the divided capital, Cyprus. The director Sami Özuslu with his documentary “Ghost Airport of the Divided Capital” narrates the history and the sad closure of the Nicosia International Airport following the 1974 events. The documentary, completed in 2015, features exclusive interviews, pictures and video footage and was screened in a special event at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Produced by Kanal SİM TV, the event invites you to taste a historical journey. The times of the screenings are to be announced.

The Ghost Airport of the Divided Capital

At CCC (Cypriot Community Centre) on Friday 28th October 2016

And (Turkish Cypriot Community Association ) TCCA on Thursday 27th October 2016.