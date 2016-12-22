“Altogether we will become Turkey!”

The Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) represented the United Kingdom as they also condemned the terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The leader of UETD UK Turhan Ozen’s central argument was as follows: “We will be one, we will be big, we will be alive, we will be brothers and altogether we will be Turkey!” There are those that cause danger to the survival of the Turkish Republic. Those that threaten the unity and solidarity of the Turkish nation and cause an increase to the number of brutalities and atrocities are distant from humane values, devoid of reason and conscience, are fed by blood and tears and cause terrorism in peaceful and secure cities such as Kayseri. Even to execrate this treachery until our last breaths cannot ease our pain. It does not end our pain! Every attack that brings us closer as a nation also heightens our anger. Everyone may have their own political opinion.

Everyone may wish for a different system and world order. We are composed of different ethnic groups, but this has been our homeland for centuries. We cry with the same pain and we are happy with the same love. Our differences don’t divide us. On the contrary, we recognise that they are what make us rich. No one should use terror to seek human rights. There is nothing innocent about seeking rights through violence, bloodshed and death. This only further exacerbates current suffering and further distances people. Terror and weapons do have a voice. The voice of a weapon only drowns a persons own voice. When terror is involved it’s impossible to speak on peace for humanity… The recent incident with the killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey showed that the Turkish Republic was the one targeted. From inside and outside, it’s aim was to weaken our state, ruin our Turkish homeland and set different cultural groups against each other. The aim of the dirty hands used to assassinate was to challenge the fear of outrage in the community, put our people on the streets and stir trouble to make different sects turn into enemies. We want you to know that we have lived in Anadolu as brothers for centuries; by heedlessly spilling into the streets, we will not fall into the trap of creating havoc. Keeping our pain within, we will remain calm and collected and aware of everything; we will reveal the truth to everyone… No matter where it comes for, who sends it and however it is done, we will not bow our heads to these perfidious acts. The people will bloody hands who do not understand religion, humanity and homeland will resort to terror and will eventually be revealed. We believe that anyone involved in acts of terrorism will be found and brutally punished both domestically and abroad.”