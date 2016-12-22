Grange Park Turkish School on charity dinner

They had fun whilst they supported their schools. With 15 years experience of organising educational events, Grange Park Turkish School in Winchmore Hill hosted a colourful fundraising extravaganza at Enfield’s Ani Restaurant. Parents, teachers and guests of around 50 people attended the event.

The Turkish school’s headmistress Gulden Osman gave a speech that night cherishing the Turkish-speaking culture in England and discussing the struggles that they have faced in transferring this on to new generations.

As a teacher herself, Gulden Osman helped the school by giving adequate training to the teaching staff. New aspiring teachers that were helped by Osman thanked her for all her hard work.

“WE REACH OUR BUDGET”

Every Saturday from 10.30-12.30 Grange Park Turkish School provides education for four-year-olds up to GCSE, AS and A Level classes. Osman says, “We give importance to these kinds of fundraising nights and the families and children that show care for them. To keep our school going and to stay on top of the rent, we reach our budget in contributions” she said.

Gulden Osman thanked Ani Restaurant’s owner and staff for supporting the school and helping with the running of the night and singer Ogan Aydin. She continued her speech by saying, “I’d like to thank Taskin Barac from the Teaching Association for always contributing to our school, Hos Seda TSM choir and their teacher Baha Yetkin, and finally all the parents”.