Turkish active groups in England carry on respond to the recent terrorist attacks in Kayseri.

One of the three groups to issue their condemnation, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) UK, said “We will not give in to terror”. The part which particularly stood out in an explanation made by the Union is as follows: “As the CHP UK, we strongly condemn the atrocious terror attacks. We pray that God rewards peace to our martyred soldiers and we send our condolences to their mourning families. We hope that our injured soldiers urgently find health.

Everyone has understood that merely condemning terrorism will lead to nowhere. Messages from Erdogan and his government officials of condolence and condemnation of terrorism, including the one that states that the blood of our martyrs will not remain on the floor, does not resolve anything…

The CHP is the only party that can save our country from the deadlock that the AKP have reduced us to and the CHP members are prepared to lead all the citizens that have believed and held on to our unbreakable unity and brotherhood. The terrorist organisation PKK and everyone who has brought Turkey to this state will be made accountable to the public. As the CHP, we have not lost hope. We will not give in to terror, nor will we play the game of “leadership or chaos”.”