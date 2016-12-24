Londra Gazete
Son haberler
24 Aralık 2016 - Dünyanın ilk “kebapla içilecek birası” Londra’da tanıtıldı
23 Aralık 2016 - Hem eğlendiler hem de okullarına destek verdiler
23 Aralık 2016 - Britanya Türkleri’nden İngiltere’deki Rus Büyükelçisine taziye mesajı
23 Aralık 2016 - Ali Gül Özbek, İngiltere İşçi Partisi’nin ‘En İyi’lerinden biri oldu
23 Aralık 2016 - “Diyeti Bırakalım Halep İçin Yiyelim!”
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / The Kırkısraklılar Community Centre hosts a panel discussion

The Kırkısraklılar Community Centre hosts a panel discussion

— 24 Aralık 2016

 

The Kırkısraklı Community Centre are well known for continuously hosting several Arts and Culture events and now their new programme for December 2016 is deemed to climb a step above the rest.

The centre that presents various activities and talks every month are going to end the year with the same gusto. The writer of the “Salyangoz” (“Snails”) and “Gollik” books, journalist Hayko Bağdat, joined the London audience on a special discussion panel regarding the news in Turkey a day after his solo performance of “Salyangoz” on stage.

The Kırkısraklı Community Centre have arranged on Sunday 18 December for the Turkish journalist, Hayko Bağdat, to join the panel along with Kemal Gökhan Gürses, İsrafil Erbil and Ahmet Güven.

One of the main functions of the panel will be to disseminate the views on Turkey from England’s perspective. During discussions on government and society related topics, Hayko Bağdat has described the restricted  freedom since the coup attempt on July 15 as being like a fatal punch for the Turkish democracy.

“IN TURKEY WE MUST LEARN TO LISTEN TO ONE ANOTHER”

With the panel’s question and answer format for its discussion on the increased polarised societies and related ideologies, Hayko Bağdat will specifically refer to Turkey and the subject of listening to one another whist discussing prejudice, segregation and bias. He has emphasised the importance of  Turkish and Kurdish speaking community centres in Europe.

﻿

Yorum Yazın

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

22 Aralık 2016 Perşembe
Sayı 825

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close