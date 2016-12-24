The Kırkısraklılar Community Centre hosts a panel discussion

The Kırkısraklı Community Centre are well known for continuously hosting several Arts and Culture events and now their new programme for December 2016 is deemed to climb a step above the rest.

The centre that presents various activities and talks every month are going to end the year with the same gusto. The writer of the “Salyangoz” (“Snails”) and “Gollik” books, journalist Hayko Bağdat, joined the London audience on a special discussion panel regarding the news in Turkey a day after his solo performance of “Salyangoz” on stage.

The Kırkısraklı Community Centre have arranged on Sunday 18 December for the Turkish journalist, Hayko Bağdat, to join the panel along with Kemal Gökhan Gürses, İsrafil Erbil and Ahmet Güven.

One of the main functions of the panel will be to disseminate the views on Turkey from England’s perspective. During discussions on government and society related topics, Hayko Bağdat has described the restricted freedom since the coup attempt on July 15 as being like a fatal punch for the Turkish democracy.

“IN TURKEY WE MUST LEARN TO LISTEN TO ONE ANOTHER”

With the panel’s question and answer format for its discussion on the increased polarised societies and related ideologies, Hayko Bağdat will specifically refer to Turkey and the subject of listening to one another whist discussing prejudice, segregation and bias. He has emphasised the importance of Turkish and Kurdish speaking community centres in Europe.