The TCCA’s series of conferences begin on 16 January 2017

The newly reformed Turkish Cypriot Community Association in Haringey (TCCA) will reopen providing an even better service at being the “public’s voice”. In this context, TCCA make plans to schedule a series of conferences and important events.

The first conference held on 16 January 2017 will be on the topic of ‘Brexit, Resolution and Us’ and will present the CTP-UK’s former leader, political thinker and writer, Ilker Kilic.

“We’re in the process of important decision-making”

Ilker Kilic, who will give a special pre-conference interview with Londra Gazete, said, “Until March 2017 the UK government plan to press the button on the Brexit decision. In the middle of 2017, it is likely that Cyprus will also experience a referendum for resolution. Important decisions will be made that will affect every Turkish Cypriot’s life and future. Turkish Cypriots in the UK, particularly the younger generations, will come face to face with the possibility of losing their EU citizenship and their Cypriot citizenship with plans to resolve the problem of overpopulation. However, they are not completely out of options. On 16 January the TCCA will discuss this and important issues of the like. At 19.30 everyone will be welcome to the event.” he said.