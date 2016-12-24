“With different beliefs come the same message”

The Stoke Newington Police Force brought citizens with various ethnicities and belief groups together for their second anual Christmas brunch. The Mayor of Hackney, Philip Granville, and the Deputy Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in London, Fatih Topçu, joined in the gathering. They collectively stated that it is different beliefs of people that add ‘wealth’ to England. In explaining the purpose of the event, the Stoke Newington’s Police Force commented, “This is the second time that we have asked representatives of different cultures and beliefs to meet around the same table. We thank everyone that contributed to this organisation” they said.

London’s Deputy Consul General of the Republic of Turkey, Fatih Topçu, also expressed the reasons behind the event. “Several people from various divisions came together at the same breakfast table. Besides those that we may regularly meet up with or exchange ideas with, this gathering gave us the opportunity to be introduced to new people. This organised breakfast is important and is something that we wish to be continued in the future” he said.

The owner of the brunch’s primary sponsor Leziz Restaurant, Cengiz Aslan, commented on how happy he was to contribute to such an incredible organisation that brought people of different origins together. Aslan wished everyone a happy New Year. “I hope everyone has a healthy and peaceful new year ahead” he said.