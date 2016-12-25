ÇAP releases press statement on Turkey terror attacks

Çanakkale Remembrence Platform (Çanakkale Anma Platformu) released a reproachful message on Turkey’s terror attacks. Encouraging solidarity, the message invites all of Turkey’s friends and allies to unify against terrorism.

The centre, known as Çanakkale Anma Platformu (ÇAP) in Turkish, is lead by the head of the Board of Directors, Servet Hassan, who released the statement of censure below:

“On Saturday 10 December, after a football match near the Vodafone Arena Stadium in Beşiktaş, Istanbul, a terrorist attack had occured. There were 37 police officers on scene as 44 civilians were killed and 156 people were injured. On Saturday 17 December, 14 unarmed soldiers were killed when coming out of a market and 55 people were injured. The inhumane terrorists have greatly distressed civilians from Turkey and other parts of the globe. Our prayers and hearts are with all of those who have lost their lives and have been injured as well as the families and friends of the victims. The entire Turkish nation is at one.

Terror is a crime against humanity. Even the most basic of human rights is the right to life without the threat or act of terror. At this sensitive time, our nation must remain calm and collected. We invite all of Turkey’s friends and allies to help us in erradicating the acts of terrorism that affect our global peace and stability.

Turkey fought hard in the War of Independance for our nation to live together with determination and indivisable unity. No miscreant that terrorises Turkey can ever be released back into our society.

Those found terrorising and all their supporters have caused hatred and anger among the Turkish community. At this point, our nation must hold together tightly.

The Turkish community must come together as one during these days of hardship as perserverence and strength will only come from this.

The Turkish Republic’s unbreakable unity, peace and stability requires a total erradication of terrorism.

May those who have lost their lives to acts of terrorism be rewarded peace by God. Our sincerest respect and condolences go out to all the loved ones, the Turkish Armed Forces, the Turkish National Police and the entire Turkish nation. We pray for the urgent healing of all the pain and wounds caused.”