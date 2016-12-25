Led by their teacher Sevinç Çağlar, a group of primary school students visited the Turkish Embassy in London under the Project named “AKLIN Yolu Sevgidir” (Path to Logic is Love). Promoting the theme “solidarity and mutual support”, Altan-Ceyda Cokcık siblings recited their letter named “I am changing the World, Mr Ambassador” created an emotional flow amongst the attendees.

“ADD LIFE IN LIFE, SOUL TO SOUL”

Joined by the Turkish Ambassador to UK, Absurrahman Bilgiç, many students talked to the Ambassador along with sharing their letters, poems and reciting which was welcomed greatly by the Ambassador and his staff.

Presenting the Project “Aklın Yolu Sevgidir”, teacher Sevinç Çağlar highlighted the heart of the Project where feelings of solidarity and peace intertwine.

“In an era where we are losing our values of solidarity and love, we just wanted to remind everyone these core values of human lives by planting flowers as a metaphor of hope. We are expecting support from the communities in the UK. Our aim is to launch projects like this in London schools and then hopefully in the UK”