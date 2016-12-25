Londra Gazete
Son haberler
25 Aralık 2016 - 2016; acı, gözyaşı ve terörün yılı oldu
24 Aralık 2016 - 2017: Avrupa’nın kaderi
24 Aralık 2016 - Dünyanın ilk “kebapla içilecek birası” Londra’da tanıtıldı
23 Aralık 2016 - Hem eğlendiler hem de okullarına destek verdiler
23 Aralık 2016 - Britanya Türkleri’nden İngiltere’deki Rus Büyükelçisine taziye mesajı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Nick Walkley appointed Chief Executive of the Homes and Communities Agency

Nick Walkley appointed Chief Executive of the Homes and Communities Agency

— 25 Aralık 2016

 

The Chief Executive of Haringey Council, Nick Walkley, has accepted a new role of Chief Executive of the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA). Nick has worked as Chief Executive of Haringey for four years, overseeing significant improvements across the Council and across the borough.  During his period the Council has attracted more than £1 billion of new investment to Haringey, delivering new homes and job opportunities. The job presents an opportunity for Nick to further develop his interest in housing by taking a major national role.

Nick Walkley said: “When the time comes I will be incredibly sad to leave Haringey. This is a fantastic borough and I am proud to have played a role in the improvements that we have seen. The Council now is in a very different place to what it was back in 2012 when I joined and is well placed to deal with the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Claire Kober said: “I know that Nick has a passion for housing and I completely understand that this is too good an opportunity for him to miss. I will be starting the recruitment process immediately, safe in the knowledge that we have a very strong political and senior management team in place to ensure a smooth transition. When the time comes I know that many people across Haringey will want to join me in thanking Nick for his enormous contribution to the borough while wishing him all the very best for the future.”

﻿

Yorum Yazın

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

22 Aralık 2016 Perşembe
Sayı 825

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close