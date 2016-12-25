Nick Walkley appointed Chief Executive of the Homes and Communities Agency

The Chief Executive of Haringey Council, Nick Walkley, has accepted a new role of Chief Executive of the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA). Nick has worked as Chief Executive of Haringey for four years, overseeing significant improvements across the Council and across the borough. During his period the Council has attracted more than £1 billion of new investment to Haringey, delivering new homes and job opportunities. The job presents an opportunity for Nick to further develop his interest in housing by taking a major national role.

Nick Walkley said: “When the time comes I will be incredibly sad to leave Haringey. This is a fantastic borough and I am proud to have played a role in the improvements that we have seen. The Council now is in a very different place to what it was back in 2012 when I joined and is well placed to deal with the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Claire Kober said: “I know that Nick has a passion for housing and I completely understand that this is too good an opportunity for him to miss. I will be starting the recruitment process immediately, safe in the knowledge that we have a very strong political and senior management team in place to ensure a smooth transition. When the time comes I know that many people across Haringey will want to join me in thanking Nick for his enormous contribution to the borough while wishing him all the very best for the future.”