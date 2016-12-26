Famous sufist met with London audiences

Latif Bolat, who is one of the most renowned Turkish musicians based in North America, came to London to meet with Londoners through a mystical-enchanting “sufism” talk along with his mesmerising live music.

Mr Bolat kicked off the event with briefing the audience on the mystical World of Sufism, as it stands for being is the” Truth” and the meaning of Sufism is the “selfless experiencing and actualisation of the Truth”.

When it comes to music and poetry, Mr Bolat stated that The substance of Sufism is the Truth and the meaning of Sufism is the selfless experiencing and actualization of the Truth. The practice of Sufism is the intention to go towards the Truth, by means of love and devotion. This is called the tarigat, the spiritual path or way towards God. The sufi is one who is a lover of Truth, who by means of love and devotion moves towards the Truth, towards the perfection which all are truly seeking. As necessitated by love’s jealousy, the sufi is taken away from all except the Truth.

Following the night, Sufi musician Latif Bolat performed devotional poetry and sufi songs by Turkey’s great mystic writers and troubadours such as Yunus Emre, Niyazi Misri, Hacı Bektaş Veli, Nesimi and many others.