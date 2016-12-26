New Year’s joy at the community centre

Cypriot Turkish Community Centre staff and administrators gathered together to celebrate the new year with joy, enthusiasm and good wishes.

As a centre that has been serving to the local community in London for over 40 years, the centre brought many familiar faces together to celebrate the upcoming New Year. Taking place in the newly refurbished banqueting room at the centre, guests enjoyed the delicious treats accompanied by the well-known Turkish singer Kerem Ergen’s songs. The festive night comprised lots of joy, fun and celebration through the joyous music of Kerem Ergen.

Planning to work more to help those in need, the community centre staff thrives to plan a resourceful 2017 to embrace the local communities more than ever.