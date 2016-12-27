British Turks sends a condolence letter to the Russian Ambassador in UK

In the wake of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey, British-Turkish Solidarity Platform published a written statement of condolence for Dr Alexander Vladimirovich Yakovenko, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in the United Kingdom.

Sent by Servet Hassan, the general coordinator of the organisation, the letter condemned the heinous attack.

Parts of the letter that was published are as follows:

“The Turkish community in Britain are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the assassination of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey, His Excellency Mr Andrei Karlov, in Ankara

We strongly condemn this vicious attack and offer our sincerest condolences for this tragic loss. Our hearts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and the Russian people at this most difficult time”

“No justification can be made for attacks on unarmed civilians or diplomats, whose duty is to represent their country abroad. The Turkish people share their grief with their Russian friends, as they themselves have suffered immensely from terrorist attacks most recently from the PKK/PYD/TAK, ISIS/DAESH and FETO, and also against their own diplomats in the past by Armenian terrorist organisations ASALA and JCAG.”

“We condemn terrorism and pray for peace to prevail all over the world.”