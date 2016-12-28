Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Carrie Fisher, Star Wars actress, dies aged 60

Carrie Fisher, Star Wars actress, dies aged 60

— 28 Aralık 2016

US actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, has died aged 60, days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was taken ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday and was taken to hospital when the plane landed.

A family statement announced she had died on Tuesday morning.

Tributes have been pouring in, with Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill simply tweeting: “No words #devastated”.

In a statement released on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, spokesman Simon Halls said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 (16:55 GMT) this morning.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Her mother, the actress Debbie Reynolds, wrote on her Facebook page: “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford described Fisher as “one-of-a-kind” who lived her life “bravely”.

Series creator George Lucas said she was “extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colourful personality that everyone loved”.

Fans of the actress have been sharing stories with the BBC about meeting her, including John Moore, who remembers discussing mental health problems which she has admitted suffering.

“She has inspired me by teaching me that just because you’re a little broken or a little different you can still be an inspiration and shine like she did. She was honest about her health issues and was just herself.

“She taught me to not feel embarrassed or a lesser person just because you sometimes struggle to get through the day. Her death has hit me hard but it also makes me feel so proud to have been like her, different.” (bbcnews)

﻿

