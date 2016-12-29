A commemoration was held for the 38th anniversary of the massacre in Maras

In memory of the 111 people who were massacred in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on December 24, 1978, the massacre will be commemorated at Dalston Cemevi on its 38th anniversary.

During Ali Dereli Dede’s opening at the event, the details discussed on the Maras Massacre opened wounds and caused “collective trauma” among the audience. The Dede who also told the crowd that their wounds will not be forgotten, said that the Maras Massacre period will remain as a painful mark.

After giving his speech, it was time for the panel discussion part of the activity. A short film was shown on the Maras Massacre which was viewed by the panellists before beginning their discussion with the audience. The woman who was only 4-years-old when she witnessed the massacre of her mother and who experienced discharge from her ear as a result of the trauma, the speechless Dilek Boz read out a letter she had written. Dilek Boz couldn’t hold back her tears whilst reading out the letter and the entire hall was in deep sorrow as they empathised with her pain.

“I don’t know if my brother is still alive”

Whilst stating that she didn’t know the fate of her little brother, Boz said that there was no record in any archives on the state of her brother or his family.

Following Dilek Boz’s speech, the head of the Alevi Cultural Centre & Cemevi, Turgay Hurman, mentioned that he was still stuck on the words of the young Dilek’s emotional letter.

“It’s a painful reality that the massacre 38-years-ago is still taking place today. Presently, Turkey puts forward plans to hold a memorial regarding the massacre. As you have seen lately, it is still the Alevi doors that are pointed at in Turkey. The mind-set is the same.

“We must oppose this attitude by protecting our integrity and togetherness. Unity and solidarity at this hard time is our biggest virtue”

“Forgetting Maras is an act of betrayal”

Among the guests of the commemoration was Hayri Bey, who whilst sharing his experiences, mentioned that forgetting Maras is an act of betrayal. He stated that to strengthen unity and solidarity, we’re required to never forget Maras.

As the commemoration continued with the participation of guests, a corner was arranged and decorated with roses and lit candles in memory of Maras for the closing of the event.