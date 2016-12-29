UETD UK left a condolence flower at the Russian embassy

The United Union of European Turkish Democrats sent their condolences after the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrey Gennadiyevic Karlov in Ankara.

The deputy-head of the UETD UK Denis Ali Kaya and a team formed of several authorities left a flower on the morning of Saturday, December 24 for the late Ambassador.

In a statement to Londra Gazete on his condolence visit, deputy-head Kaya said, “We are behind our relatives in Aleppo and Syria, but the Muslim values do not permit us to touch the embassy. As our ancestors have said, the embassy cannot cause harm and it cannot strike a person from behind. Terrorist organisations are a force for great powers; they are used and then thrown away. Terrorists claim to have certain identities, but their image doesn’t match their message. You can think of them as hired killers. Because of Turkey’s plans to stop ethnic and sectarian genocide in the Middle East, they are targeted with all kinds of threats. Berlin, Ankara and Istanbul condemn the recent terror attacks in Kayseri. It doesn’t matter what the terrorist organisation is, we condemn any terrorism.