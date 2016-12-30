“For peace, 2017 must be a year of resistance”

Before the start of the New Year, DAY-MER released a message stating that for 2017 to be a year of peace, it must also be a year of resistance.

Important points made at the Turkish- Kurdish Community DAY-MERCentre included: “After 2016’s wars, deaths, increased destruction and conditions of the working people it has been a difficult year for the UK and the rest of the globe. With all the sectarianism, nationalism and tribalism, specifically the Middle East, there has been an increase of violence, deaths and exiles. Those that did not die from wars and bombs were left to die in either Akdeniz or Ege’s waters. A path of hope and life for women, youths, children and refugees is blocked with walls and borders by those that try to give a “lesson in humanity”. They’ve made dirty bargains over the innocent. Turkey’s President Erdogan and the Justice and Development Party (AKP) are telling immigrants “he’s taking ownership” and on the other hand are recklessly talking about making dirty bargains. The AKP are also responsible for the war in Syria dictated by one man and the children soldiers that have died as a result. Those that want peace come together including journalists, politicians, teachers, students, Turks, Kurds, Alevis, Sunni workers and non-workers. 2016 in Turkey has witnessed both those that do not want peace and support “treason” and those that are against war and support patriotism.

Peace must come for the Turkish and Kurdish communities and for Europe’s indigenous people and immigrants. Peace must come with no dictatorship. Peace must come in 2017 when the entire public and the oppressed groups work for it together. To punish those that create wars, peace must come.”