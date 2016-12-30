Londra Gazete
Kıbrıs Evi artık hizmetinizde!

— 30 Aralık 2016

Kıbrıs Evi yeni dekoru ile Kıbrıs lezzetlerini özleyen sizlere yeniden hizmet vermeye başladı!

Açılışa özel olarak 4 Ocak Çarşamba, 6 Ocak Cuma ve 7 Ocak Cumartesi günleri full meze ve içki sadece 15 pound!!

Daha fazla bilgi için Yusuf Mertcan’ı 079 5656 9219 numaralı telefondan arıyabilirsiniz.
Adres: 628-630 Green Lanes, Haringey, London, N8 0SD
