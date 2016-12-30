Londra Gazete
Kırkısraklılar on the Maraş massacre

— 30 Aralık 2016

On the 38th anniversary of the Maras Massacre, the Kirkisraklilar Association held a memorial service in Enfield, north London. The head of the Kirkisraklilar Association Ahmet Guven, the Public Minister Ali Sizer and the Chairman of the Kurdish People’s Assembly Turkan Budak were part of a discussion panel. Since the massacre which killed 111 people and injured thousands, there are still people today who cannot be located.

“ The Alevi’s democratic structure, belief in solidarity and unified struggle has brought them to the state of being targeted by fascist governments. From that day until today, massacres continue. Our soil, grandfathers, homes, children and quarries in Maras have been massacred. We owe our lives to those that lost theirs that day. I think we should always keep them in mind when we decide what to do next.”

Fascist governments play a big role in these massacres

In a conference, the speakers made a joint statement saying, “whatever government and whoever holds these fascist thoughts play a big role in these massacres. If you look at the past massacres you will see many indications of those responsible”. Chairman of the Kurdish People’s Assembly Turkan Budak said, “To understand the massacre in Maras you have to understand December 19 and understand Sur and Cizre. The reasons behind these massacres indicate the same mind-set and the same state. Thus, all the massacres are directed from a single headquarter.” Cumhuriyet tarihinde demokratik gelişmeler aleviler üzerinde yapılan çalışmalarla süreç işlenmiştirCumhuriyet tarihinde demokratik gelişmeler aleviler üzerinde yapılan çalışmalarla süreç işlenmiştir

 

