The Kirkisraklilar hosted a New Year’s party for Children

The Kirkisraklilar Community Centre prepared a special New Year’s organisation for children of different ethnicities which took place last Saturday in Enfield.

With an entrance price of £5, the event entertained the children with professional animators and fun competitions. On Friday at 17:00, the special New Year’s party commenced with competitions for parents and children. The competitions with prizes, bouncy castle, face paint and musical entertainment entertained the children.

In the activities arranged by the Kirkisraklilar association, the children firstly danced to their heart’s content and then with a variety of costumes including Peter Pan and Disney princesses, the children played games with the animators.

In a statement made by the Kirkisraklilar association, they said: “These special activities that we had arranged were designed to, at the least, distance children from technologies such as mobile phones and similar tools for a while by entertaining them with as much fun and games as we could prepare. We thank all the animators and parents that supported us. The kids danced and had lots of fun.”

Whilst sumo-wrestling competitions were being held, the volume of effort put in by the children was overwhelming. All the activities that were arranged, the food that was prepared and the popcorn that was handed out on that night managed to entertain around 70 children. The New Year’s party, which ran for 5 hours, featured singing competitions where all the children sang.