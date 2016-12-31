Londra Gazete
A look back at 2016-UK decides to leave the EU at the historic referendum

— 31 Aralık 2016

A wave of shock reverberated around Europe as countries across the EU and beyond digest the decision by UK voters to leave the European Union.

The British people have voted to leave the European Union after a historic referendum in which they rejected the advice of the main Westminster party leaders and instead took a plunge into the political unknown.

The decision in favour of Brexit, following a bitterly close electoral race, represents the biggest shock to the political establishment in Britain and across Europe for decades, and will threaten the leaderships of both the prime minister, David Cameron, and the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

Nicola Sturgeon said a seccond Scottish referendum ‘highly likely’ – as it happened

Rolling coverage of David Cameron’s resignation and Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, with results, analysis and market reaction

The value of the pound swung wildly on currency markets as initial confidence among investors expecting a remain vote was dented by some of the early referendum results, triggering falls of close to 10% and its biggest one-day fall ever. Jeremy Cook, chief economist and head of currency strategy at WorldFirst, said: “Sterling has collapsed … It can go a lot further as well.”

By 4am, a series of key results signposted a likely leave victory. After a lower-than-expected margin of victory for the remain campaign in Newcastle, where it won the backing of 54% of voters, there was a jolt after midnight when leave captured Sunderland with 61.3% of the vote in a city that has traditionally been a Labour stronghold.

