A look back at 2016-Zehra Başaran comes into Office as the new North Cyprus Representative

London’s new Northern Cyprus representative Zehra Başaran, has officially entered upon office. The ambassador shared this message below with Londra Gazete, greeting the Turkish Cypriots and all members of our community in London.

“Dear fellow UK residents,

I have now officially taken over the very significant duty of being Northern Cyprus’ London representative. I would like to extend my gratitude and happiness by remarking this duty’s honourable and important standpoint. Given the fact that Turkish Cypriots who live in abroad have a wide range of population in the UK, our Representation is an important unit for our community. Our primary duty is to spread our voice and represent our community in every possible and effective way.

I salute everyone with sincerity.

Zehra Başaran,

Representative of Northern Cyprus

Who is Zehra Başaran?

TRNC London Representative Ambassador Zehra Başaran was born in 1958 in Nicosia. She attended from 1970 to 1974 to The English School, Nicosia and graduated from Türk Maarif Koleji in 1976.

In 1981 she graduated from Aberdeen University with M.A. (Honours) degree in Economics. In 2002 she graduated from New School University Graduate Faculty with M.A. degree in Political Science.

Her diplomatic career begun in 1983 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She worked in different departments and missions abroad.

She served in Washington Representative Office from 1991 to 1995 and in New York Representative Office from 1999 to 2003.

She was the Director of Protocol from 2003 to 2005.

From 2009 to 2016 Başaran has been Director of Economic, Cultural and Social Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until her appointment on 11 August 2016 as TRNC London Representative.