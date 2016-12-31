A look back at 2016-Turkish students ace in GCSEs in North London

Turkish students in North London were celebrating their GCSE results last Thursday, with 42% achieving A* to C grades including English and Maths and every student in Year 11 achieving five or more A* to G grades.

Top performers were Nezihe Yay from Urswick School, with 12 top grades including nine A* or A grades, Bengu-Su Gul with 11 GCSEs including A*s in religious studies, history and Turkish.

One of the school’s top performers Nezihe Yay, 16, who achieved an A* in further mathematics, amongst her nine A* and A grades, was also excited to receive her results: “They’re just what I was hoping for. I’m not sure what career I would like to go in to in the future but at the moment I’m just enjoying learning and studying.”

Nezihe will go on to study maths, history, French and philosophy, religion and ethics at A Level.

Councillor Anntoinette Bramble, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services at Hackney Council, and a member of the school’s governing body visited the school this morning to congratulate the students on their results. She said: “I’m really proud of all of the students and would like to congratulate all those who have done so well today.”

Talking to Londra Gazete, headteacher Richard Brown said: “The government is constantly moving the goal posts. On some measures our results are slightly down but for the first time in the school’s history every student has achieved five or more A* to G grades. Back in the days Turkish students used to be isolated from the education arena but now what we see is the total contrary, they are the rising successors”.