2016'ya bakış-Mart

Nevruz

MART

  • Suna Akartuna’nın başkanı olduğu CHP Birleşik Krallık Birliği, birinci yılını üyeleri ve Türkiye’den gelen CHP milletvekilleriyle birlikte kutladı.
  • İngiltere’de Türkçe konuşan toplumların eğitim hayatına büyük katkıda bulunan Dr. Tözün İsa, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Türk Okulu’nda düzenlenen gecede, sevenleri ve eğitim camiasının önde gelen isimleri tarafından anıldı.
  • İzem Hassan, yakın zamanda Casteford’da bulunan Phoenix Centre İngiliz Halter Yaş Grubu Şampiyonası 13 yaş altı kategorisinde koparmada 27kg ve silkmede 30kg kaldırarak altın madalya kazandı.
  • ‘Kürtlere yönelik saldırılara son ver, sessizliği kır’ sloganı ile bir araya gelen 2 binden fazla eylemci AKP Hükümeti’nin Sur ve Cizre başta olmak üzere bölgede uyguladığı baskıyı ve siyaseti protesto etti.
  • İngiltere’de Türkçe konuşan toplum içinde ilk özel muayenehaneyi açan isim olan Dr. İsfendiyar Tuncer, 89 yaşında hayatını kaybetti.
  • İngiltere Parlamentosu Alevi Sekretaryası, Londra Parlamentosu’nda “Türkiye’nin durumu ve Aleviler” konulu ilk etkinliğini düzenledi.
  • İngiltere Kıbrıs Türk Dernekleri Federasyonu’nun 22. Genel Kurul toplantısında başkanlığa Leyla Kemal seçildi. Kemal, Federasyon tarihindeki ikinci kadın başkan oldu.
  • TC Londra Büyükelçiliği, 18 Mart Şehitleri Anma Günü ve Çanakkale Deniz Zaferi’nin 101. yıldönümü nedeniyle Brookwood Türk Hava Şehitliği’nde anma töreni düzenledi.
  • Kuzey Londra’nın Enfield bölgesinde meydana gelen trafik kazasında ekmek dağıtan 53 yaşındaki Kemal Ünsalan hayatını kaybetti.
  • Borehamwood Hertfordshire’da bulunan Milox Limited direktörlerinden 35 yaşındaki Sakine Ulaş, vergi raporlarının eksikliği ve muhasebe arızalarından dolayı 11 yıl boyunca şirket direktörlüğü yapmaktan men edildi.
  • Islington’da yasa dışı tütün satan iki Türk marketinin lisansına el konuldu.
  • İşçi Partisi Tottenham Teşkilatı düzenlediği yemek ile Londra Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı için yarışan Müslüman aday Sadiq Khan’a destek verdi.
  • 21 Mart Nevruz Bayramı, Londra’nın farklı yerlerinde büyük bir coşkuyla kutlandı.

    Leyla Kemal.

    Brookwood Şehitlik.

    İsfendiyar Tuncer.

