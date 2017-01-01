Londra Gazete
2016'ya bakış-Şubat

ŞUBAT

  • Rauf Raif Denktaş Türk Okulu Türkçeyi öğrencilerine daha kolay ve yaratıcı bir şekilde öğretmeyi amaçladığı projesi ile British Academy’den finans desteği kazandı.
  • İngiltere’de ev sahiplerine, kiracılarının pasaport ve vizelerini kontrol etme zorunluluğu getiren düzenleme 1 Şubat tarihinde yürürlüğe girdi.
  • Fransa’nın Calais kentinde kurulan mülteci kampını ziyaret eden ve Londra’da toplanan yardım eşyalarını götüren Day-Mer, üçüncü ziyaretini gerçekleştirmek için çalışmalarına başladı.
  • İngiltere’de faaliyet gösteren Kıbrıslı Türk operatörleri bir çatı altında birleşme kararı alarak, ‘Bağımsız Kıbrıs Türk Tur Operatörleri Birliği’ni kurdu.
  • Britanya Müslüman Konseyi’nin ikincisini düzenlediği ‘Camimi Ziyaret Et’ etkinliği kapsamında, Birleşik Krallık çapında belirlenen camiler, diğer din mensuplarının ziyaretine açıldı.
  • Olağan Genel Kurul’da güven tazeleyen İsrafil Erbil başkanlığındaki BAF Yönetim Kurulu, İngiltere Parlamentosu bünyesinde kurulan Alevi Sekreteryası’nı ziyaret etti.
  • 30 yıldan fazladır Londra’da yaşayan Antakyalı Mehmet Özer, 5+1’i tutturarak Euromillions’tan yaklaşık 304 bin pound ikramiye kazandı.
  • İngiltere Türk Kadınları Yardım Derneği’nin (TWPA) yeni Başkanı Sinem Arıca, yönetim kurulu üyelerini Londra’da faaliyet gösteren yerel basın mensuplarına tanıttı.
  • Yakın zaman önce kendi binasına kavuşan Sheffield Alevi Kültür Merkezi ve Cemevi, yoğun katılımlı bir açılış gecesi düzenledi.
  • Dönemin Türkiye Başbakanı Ahmet Davutoğlu, “Suriye’ye ve Bölgesine Destek” konferansına katılmak üzere geldiği Londra’da Demokratik Güç Birliği’nin çağrısı ile toplanan 100’e yakın kişitarafından protesto edildi.
  • “Dün vardık bugün de varız. Herkesin yardımına koşarız. Sevenlerimiz sayesinde hep engelleri aşarız” diyen Limasollular Derneği UK, 14. kuruluş yılını üyeleri ve gönüllüleriyle birlikte kutladı.
  • Chigwell Road’ta meydana gelen trafik kazasında 19 yaşındaki Elif Kaya hayatını kaybeti.
  • Day-Mer’de düzenlenen toplantıda; Child Tax Credit, Working Tax Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support ve Housing Benefit başlıklı sosyal yardımların Universal Credit ismiyle tek çatı altında toplanacağı aktarıldı. Yeni düzenlemeyle ilgili pilot bölgeler de seçildi.
  • Türk anne Başak Ödemiş, Londra’nın ünlü ve sembolik siyah taksisinde doğum yaparak Atlas bebeği dünyaya getirdi.

