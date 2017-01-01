A look back at 2016- Holland Bazaar opened its new Croydon Branch

İngiltere yeni yıla geniş güvenlik önlemleriyle girdi— 1 Ocak 2017
İngiltere’nin Başkenti Londra yeni yıla yoğun güvenlik önlemleri altında girdi.
As one of UK’s biggest aliment wholesalers with its reformative enterprises Holland Bazaar, will be serving in South London as well as its 7/24 service at its North London branch. The launch, which introduced Holland Bazaar’s new massive new premise on the 14th of May Saturday, accommodated many guests for its glorious launch. In addition to Sutton Assembly Member Muhammad Sadiq’s attendance, many Turkish business people along with key names from the Turkish speaking communities in London.
The event also served many well-known Turkish tastes like grilled meatballs (köfte) and chicken wings, along with a service of alcoholic and soft beverages. Ali Matur, the founder of Holland Bazaar and the firm’s director Mert Uçar were also present at the festive launch. Ali Matur and Mert Uçar stated that it is a remarkable accomplishment to still be able to preserve their clients and client satisfaction for 15 years. Matur and Uçar also stated that the current Corporation would only make their service better, now easier with the launch in Croydon.
The firm is dedicated to be South London’s best cash and carry organisation with their promising 7/24 service.
