Oldham hit-and-run crash: Five men arreste

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a girl aged 12 was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in Oldham.

Helina Kotlarova was killed on New Year’s Eve. Her cousin Zaneta Krokova, 11, was said to be critically ill in hospital after the crash.

The men – aged 59, 48, 38, 23 and 18 – remain in police custody.

The girls had left a shop near their homes when they were hit by a car in Ashton Road at about 19:15 GMT.

Greater Manchester Police said the driver of the car did not stop.

‘Hard to believe’

Helina’s sister Sylva, 19, earlier said the two girls were holding hands as they crossed the road, while out with a larger group of family and friends who had already crossed and were waiting on the opposite pavement.

“She had asked mum for £2 as she just wanted to buy some food,” she said.

“It is just hard to believe she has gone, she was just too young.”

The family of seven sisters and one brother came to England from the Czech Republic eight years ago.

Sgt Lee Westhead from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “These are tragic circumstances where a young girl has lost her life.

“Another girl is currently fighting for her life in hospital and specially trained officers are supporting the families involved.

“Officers are trying to establish exactly what happened and we have a dedicated team working to locate the person responsible.

“We are currently carrying out extensive door to door inquiries and have five people in custody, but our investigation continues.

“If you saw a black Golf or a dark Peugeot 807 in the area then I would urge you to contact us.

“We are also keen to speak to the driver of a white van who was driving on the road around the time of the collision.” (bbcnews)