Top business organizations condemn terror attack at Reina nightclub

Turkey’s top business organizations have strongly condemned and expressed their sorrow over the deadly terror attack at a nightclub in central Istanbul on Jan. 1, which claimed at least 39 lives and injured 69 others.

“Terror is the enemy of humanity, irrespective of its source. Such attacks are against fraternity, freedom of life and bright dreams,” said the head of the Union of Turkish Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, in a written statement on Jan. 1.

He said the antidote to terror was unity and togetherness.

“We had wished for peace in 2017, as well as new beginnings and more space for fraternity, but terror showed up its dark side again…Such terror attacks, which cannot be accepted by any political or religious view, are a violent crime act against humanity,” Hisarcıklıoğlu said, adding that the business world has strongly condemned the attacks and offered their condolences to those who lost their lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) also strongly slammed the heinous terror attack.

The head of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD), Nail Olpak, said that terror has no language, religion, race or justification.

“Terror will not have a future,” he said in a statement.

Economic Development Foundation (İKV) President Ayhan Zeytinoğlu was also among the list of businessmen who condemned the terror attack.

“This attack has many commons with the recent attacks in France, the United States and Tunisia. The attack, which clearly shows the dimensions of global terrorism, requires the establishment of a common front against terror across the globe. An effective international cooperation should be maintained after this attack, which was also condemned by the U.S., the EU, Russia and Iran,” he said.

The head of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), Mehmet Büyükekşi, also strongly condemned the terror attack.

“Terror organizations should understand that Turkey has the minds and hearts of 80 million people who believe in the rule of law and democracy, have respect to people and religious beliefs and want peace not only in the region, but across the world,” he said. (Hürriyetdailynews)