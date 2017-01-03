Londra Gazete
Son haberler
3 Ocak 2017 - 2016’ya bakış-Ağustos
3 Ocak 2017 - 2016’ya bakış-Temmuz
2 Ocak 2017 - 2016’ya bakış-Haziran
2 Ocak 2017 - 2016’ya bakış-Mayıs
2 Ocak 2017 - 2016’ya bakış-Nisan
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate illuminated in colors of Turkish flag after Istanbul attack

Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate illuminated in colors of Turkish flag after Istanbul attack

— 3 Ocak 2017

Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate on Jan. 2 was illuminated in the colors of the Turkish flag to pay tribute to the victims of the Reina nightclub attack in Istanbul which killed 39 people on Jan. 1.

The historic gate was illuminated in red to show solidarity with its sister city after a decision from Berlin Mayor Michael Müller.

Müller also sent a letter of condolence to Istanbul Mayor Kadir Topbaş.

Many people gathered at Pariser Square housing the gate during the process of illumination. (hürriyetdailynews)

﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

29 Aralık 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 774

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close