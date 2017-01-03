Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate illuminated in colors of Turkish flag after Istanbul attack

Polis silahından çıkan kurşun, bir kişiyi öldürdü— 3 Ocak 2017
Huddersfield kenti yakınlarında bir operasyona hazırlanan polislerden birinin silahından çıkan kurşunla bir erkeğin hayatını kaybettiği açıklandı.
Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate on Jan. 2 was illuminated in the colors of the Turkish flag to pay tribute to the victims of the Reina nightclub attack in Istanbul which killed 39 people on Jan. 1.
The historic gate was illuminated in red to show solidarity with its sister city after a decision from Berlin Mayor Michael Müller.
Müller also sent a letter of condolence to Istanbul Mayor Kadir Topbaş.
Many people gathered at Pariser Square housing the gate during the process of illumination. (hürriyetdailynews)
