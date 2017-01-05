23rd Day-Mer Youth Camp as a highlight of 2016

THE 23rd Day-Mer Youth Camp took

place in 2016 with heart-warming pictures

and memories, by welcoming 50

young persons’ participation in Derbyshire.

For a full week, participators had

the chance to stay away from the city’s

competetive suppressions and learned

to produce and consume by sharing as

a collaborative cloud. Cultural activities

like music, Camp TV, Newspaper, !eatre

and photograph were the highlights

of the camp alongside political debates,

seminars and brainstorming events.

Many young people had the chance to

freely speak about refugee problems,

Syrian War and many other controversial

debates.

!e inevitable camp bon%re also led

young people to taste the true spirit of

the camp culture. Many young participators

enjoyed the nice evening with

the fresh food. Aras Boran Ince, who has

been one of the %rst participators to the

event this year, talked to the London

Turkish Gazette about his experiences

by saying “it was a lovely phase and activity

to be a part of, we really worked

hard to make something worthy and it

was ‘attering to see everything we’ve

done so far at the exhibition in the end”.

!is year, di(erently, Day-Mer also

removed the 15-year or older obligation

for its audience which made this year’s

camp the %rst of its kind to welcome

younger than 15 year olds. !is also led

to another enterprise called “Day-Mer

Stars”.