23rd Day-Mer Youth Camp as a highlight of 2016

Galler’de 75 yaşındaki ırkçıya para cezası— 5 Ocak 2017
Gallerde Müslüman bir kadına ırkçı sözlü saldırıda bulunan 75 yaşındaki adam, para cezasına çarptırıldı.
THE 23rd Day-Mer Youth Camp took
place in 2016 with heart-warming pictures
and memories, by welcoming 50
young persons’ participation in Derbyshire.
For a full week, participators had
the chance to stay away from the city’s
competetive suppressions and learned
to produce and consume by sharing as
a collaborative cloud. Cultural activities
like music, Camp TV, Newspaper, !eatre
and photograph were the highlights
of the camp alongside political debates,
seminars and brainstorming events.
Many young people had the chance to
freely speak about refugee problems,
Syrian War and many other controversial
debates.
!e inevitable camp bon%re also led
young people to taste the true spirit of
the camp culture. Many young participators
enjoyed the nice evening with
the fresh food. Aras Boran Ince, who has
been one of the %rst participators to the
event this year, talked to the London
Turkish Gazette about his experiences
by saying “it was a lovely phase and activity
to be a part of, we really worked
hard to make something worthy and it
was ‘attering to see everything we’ve
done so far at the exhibition in the end”.
!is year, di(erently, Day-Mer also
removed the 15-year or older obligation
for its audience which made this year’s
camp the %rst of its kind to welcome
younger than 15 year olds. !is also led
to another enterprise called “Day-Mer
Stars”.
