The Queen sends message of condolence to President of Turkey

THE Queen has expressed her condolences to Turkey after 39 people were brutally killed and dozens more injured in a bloody attack on a popular Istanbul nightclub.

Her Majesty shared the message saying her thoughts were with the victims and their families despite the 90-year-old having been struck down by a heavy cold.

In the message to Turkey’s President, she wrote: “Prince Philip and I were saddened to learn of the terrible attack in Istanbul on New Year’s Day.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the wounded, and with the Turkish people at this time.”Signing off the message as “Elizabeth R”, the 90-year-old monarch’s note came just days after the terrorist stormed into the Reina nightclub, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

The message comes despite the Queen recently fending off a “heavy cold” that forced her to first delay her annual Christmas trip to Sandringham before missing the New Year’s Day service.

Buckingham Palace recently refused to confirm if the Queen would be well enough to attend the event marking the start of 2017.The world’s longest serving monarch has now not been seen for 14 days due to her ill-health.

Police are now hunting for the gunman who stormed the nightclub on New Year’s Eve. The alleged suspect was found to have recorded a video of himself just before the horrific attack. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

FOREIGN SECRETARY JOHNSON EXPRESSES HIS CONDOLENCES

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has expressed condolences and support to his Turkish counterpart after deadly attack at Istanbul nightclub.

The Foreign Secretary said: My thoughts are with the Turkish people after the cowardly act of terrorism in the Reina nightclub attack. I have been in touch with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu today and the Prime Minister has also written to President Erdogan to reaffirm our continued support to our Turkish friends in defeating extremism.