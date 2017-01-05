UETD on Reina and the first meeting of 2017

May, Brexit vizyonunu açıklayacak— 5 Ocak 2017
Başbakan Theresa May’in bu ay içinde yapması beklenen Brexit planı konuşması gazetelerde yer buluyor.
The Union of European Turkish Democrats UK (UETD) held a discussion and performed the Morning Prayer on the first day of 2017. The prayer was held for the end of terrorism and for the citizens who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks that took place in Reina.
The UETD UK members, who were mostly youths, performed the traditional morning prayers and gave speeches at the Diyanet Mosque on the first day of the year. Once the Morning Prayer was complete, they continued their discussions whist having soup.
The prayer was lead by the Imam of the mosque, Isa Karadere. The Imam expressed the importance of morning prayers and gave advice to the youth. His advice was along the lines of:
Imam Isa Karadere gave his condolences and said that the prayers were in memory of the citizens who had lost their lives in the terrorist attacks in Reina, Istanbul.
The head of the UETD UK, Turhan Ozen, said that rising with a morning prayer makes our day more productive, effective and satisfying and gives people a true feeling of peace and happiness.
Referring to the terrorist attack in Reina, Ozen said that terrorist organisations, without even knowing the people or places that they attack, aim to create segregation among different sects and religions by creating a horrifying atmosphere.
Ozen stated that terrorists, who try to challenge our common sense, will never fulfil their goal in destroying our country’s unity and solidarity. As part of the UETD UK, he gave his condolences to those who lost their lives in Reina and wished for urgent health to the injured.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak