Ambassador Bilgiç extends 2017 wishes

Londra’da artan zehirli havaya karşı dizel önlemi— 6 Ocak 2017
Londra’da artan toksik hava gazı oranlarının azaltılması yolunda dizel motorla çalışan araçların lisanslarının sona erdirilmesi öne sürüldü.
Turkey’s Ambassador in London, Mr Abdurrahman Bilgiç published a new years message with wishes of peace, hope and solidarity.
Some important parts of the message are as follows:
“It is my great pleasure to celebrate another new year for the third time with you in London. Through this new era, I wish the New Year brings you health and happiness. 2016 has been a beneficial year for our reciprocal relations as Turkey and the UK. As known, our economic agreements and relations have been carried on alongside our trade and investment enterprises.
As one of the chief points of our 2016 agenda, Cyprus negotiations have been an important part throughout 2016 and we hope it to result in with matching expectations by the Cypriot Turks.
I wish all of you a wonderful 2017 with greatness and health.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak