Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Ambassador Bilgiç extends 2017 wishes

Ambassador Bilgiç extends 2017 wishes

— 6 Ocak 2017

Turkey’s Ambassador in London, Mr Abdurrahman Bilgiç published a new years message with wishes of peace, hope and solidarity.

Some important parts of the message are as follows:

“It is my great pleasure to celebrate another new year for the third time with you in London. Through this new era, I wish the New Year brings you health and happiness. 2016 has been a beneficial year for our reciprocal relations as Turkey and the UK. As known, our economic agreements and relations have been carried on alongside our trade and investment enterprises.

As one of the chief points of our 2016 agenda, Cyprus negotiations have been an important part throughout 2016 and we hope it to result in with matching expectations by the Cypriot Turks.

I wish all of you a wonderful 2017 with greatness and health.

