THE best kebabs in the UK

were celebrated at the 4th annual

awards ceremony in central

London. !e event accommodated

numerous business

people and politicians from

many di(erent backgrounds.

Organised by the Center for

Turkey Studies and JUST EAT,

the 4th British Kebab Awards

took place on the evening of

23rd March 2016, with many

restaurants and suppliers

throughout the country both

as nominees or attenders but

also as heroes of one of the

biggest food chain successors

across the UK. !e ceremony

in central London welcomed

distinguished guests including

the Labour Party leader

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Co Op

MP Jonathan Reynolds, Cobra

Beer Sales Director Samson

Sohail, London mayoral candidate

Sadiq Khan, Conservative

Member of Parlaiment for

Stradford upon Avon Nadhim

Zahawi and many more.

!e Labour leader Jeremy

Corbyn, made a speech and

presented an award as de%ning

himself as an “a%cionado

of kebab shops”. As bringing

humour into the event, Corbyn

said “As a vegetarian a%-

cionade of kebab shops, I hope

I’m still welcome, I’m always

very pleased whenever I get to

any kebab shop to enjoy a good

falafel”. London mayoral candidate

Sadiq Khan also made

a speech and presented an

award, however was interrupted

by a man who ran on stage.

Khan joked: “Can someone get

Zac Goldsmith’s (Tory mayoral

rival) o( the stage please?”

!e crowd burst out laughing

after this. Chris Stark and

Scott Mills from Radio 1 had

also presented an award.

At the event, in which food,

culture, politics and humour

had intertwined, guests then

enjoyed the food and desserts.