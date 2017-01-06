Norveç Başbakanı: Brexit müzakereleri çok zor geçecek— 6 Ocak 2017
Norveç Başbakanı Erna Solberg Brexit müzakerelerinin oldukça zor geçeceğini söyledi.
THE best kebabs in the UK
were celebrated at the 4th annual
awards ceremony in central
London. !e event accommodated
numerous business
people and politicians from
many di(erent backgrounds.
Organised by the Center for
Turkey Studies and JUST EAT,
the 4th British Kebab Awards
took place on the evening of
23rd March 2016, with many
restaurants and suppliers
throughout the country both
as nominees or attenders but
also as heroes of one of the
biggest food chain successors
across the UK. !e ceremony
in central London welcomed
distinguished guests including
the Labour Party leader
Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Co Op
MP Jonathan Reynolds, Cobra
Beer Sales Director Samson
Sohail, London mayoral candidate
Sadiq Khan, Conservative
Member of Parlaiment for
Stradford upon Avon Nadhim
Zahawi and many more.
!e Labour leader Jeremy
Corbyn, made a speech and
presented an award as de%ning
himself as an “a%cionado
of kebab shops”. As bringing
humour into the event, Corbyn
said “As a vegetarian a%-
cionade of kebab shops, I hope
I’m still welcome, I’m always
very pleased whenever I get to
any kebab shop to enjoy a good
falafel”. London mayoral candidate
Sadiq Khan also made
a speech and presented an
award, however was interrupted
by a man who ran on stage.
Khan joked: “Can someone get
Zac Goldsmith’s (Tory mayoral
rival) o( the stage please?”
!e crowd burst out laughing
after this. Chris Stark and
Scott Mills from Radio 1 had
also presented an award.
At the event, in which food,
culture, politics and humour
had intertwined, guests then
enjoyed the food and desserts.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak