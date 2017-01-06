Londra Gazete
Son haberler
6 Ocak 2017 - Cemevi’nde çocuklar için yeni yıl eğlencesi
6 Ocak 2017 - Türkiye’ye tatile gidene bedava yemek
6 Ocak 2017 - “Katliamın sorumlusu AKP iktidarıdır”
6 Ocak 2017 - İngiltereli’lerden Halep’e gönül köprüsü
5 Ocak 2017 - Reina’da hayatını kaybedenlere dua
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Kebab Awards 2016

Kebab Awards 2016

— 6 Ocak 2017

THE best kebabs in the UK

were celebrated at the 4th annual

awards ceremony in central

London. !e event accommodated

numerous business

people and politicians from

many di(erent backgrounds.

Organised by the Center for

Turkey Studies and JUST EAT,

the 4th British Kebab Awards

took place on the evening of

23rd March 2016, with many

restaurants and suppliers

throughout the country both

as nominees or attenders but

also as heroes of one of the

biggest food chain successors

across the UK. !e ceremony

in central London welcomed

distinguished guests including

the Labour Party leader

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Co Op

MP Jonathan Reynolds, Cobra

Beer Sales Director Samson

Sohail, London mayoral candidate

Sadiq Khan, Conservative

Member of Parlaiment for

Stradford upon Avon Nadhim

Zahawi and many more.

!e Labour leader Jeremy

Corbyn, made a speech and

presented an award as de%ning

himself as an “a%cionado

of kebab shops”. As bringing

humour into the event, Corbyn

said “As a vegetarian a%-

cionade of kebab shops, I hope

I’m still welcome, I’m always

very pleased whenever I get to

any kebab shop to enjoy a good

falafel”. London mayoral candidate

Sadiq Khan also made

a speech and presented an

award, however was interrupted

by a man who ran on stage.

Khan joked: “Can someone get

Zac Goldsmith’s (Tory mayoral

rival) o( the stage please?”

!e crowd burst out laughing

after this. Chris Stark and

Scott Mills from Radio 1 had

also presented an award.

At the event, in which food,

culture, politics and humour

had intertwined, guests then

enjoyed the food and desserts.

﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

05 Ocak 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 827

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close