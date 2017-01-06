London’s new Turkish Consul General comes in Office

Norveç Başbakanı: Brexit müzakereleri çok zor geçecek— 6 Ocak 2017
Norveç Başbakanı Erna Solberg Brexit müzakerelerinin oldukça zor geçeceğini söyledi.
In the wake of the promotion of former Consul General Emirhan Yorulmazlar, the position which has been empty for 5 months has been filled by Çınar Ergin, the Turkish Embassy in London confirms.
Stated by the Turkish Embassy’s social media accounts, it has been said that Mr Ergin’s start date is confirmed as the 15 of February, 2017.
Former Consulate General’s sudden departure back in August had raised many concerns given the ongoing FETÖ investigations, upon these concerns the Turkish Embassy officially had declared Mr Yorulmazlar had actually promoted to Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Department.
