London's new Turkish Consul General comes in Office

— 6 Ocak 2017

In the wake of the promotion of former Consul General Emirhan Yorulmazlar, the position which has been empty for 5 months has been filled by Çınar Ergin, the Turkish Embassy in London confirms.

Stated by the Turkish Embassy’s social media accounts, it has been said that Mr Ergin’s start date is confirmed as the 15 of February, 2017.

Former Consulate General’s sudden departure back in August had raised many concerns given the ongoing FETÖ investigations, upon these concerns the Turkish Embassy officially had declared Mr Yorulmazlar had actually promoted to Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Department.

