A party is held for children at the Cemevi

Peckham’da göğüsten bıçaklama— 7 Ocak 2017
Güney Londra’nın Peckham bölgesinde geçen Salı günü meydana gelen olayda göğsünden bıçaklanan kişi için soruşturma başlatan polis tanıklar arıyor.
The UK’s Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi prepared a special New Year’s party for chidren.
On Tuesday December 27, 2016, dozens of children attended the New Year’s party hosted by the Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi in the UK. The children spent a fun evening with clowns and a DJ playing childrens’ music. The small guests, who played games all night with the clowns, and their families left the event with smiles on their faces.
