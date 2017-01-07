A party is held for children at the Cemevi

The UK’s Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi prepared a special New Year’s party for chidren.

On Tuesday December 27, 2016, dozens of children attended the New Year’s party hosted by the Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi in the UK. The children spent a fun evening with clowns and a DJ playing childrens’ music. The small guests, who played games all night with the clowns, and their families left the event with smiles on their faces.