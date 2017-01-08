Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Judo’s “Golden Girl” Açelya Toprak

Judo’s “Golden Girl” Açelya Toprak

— 8 Ocak 2017

Turkish Cypriot girl Açelya Toprak has been selected as the “sportsperson of the year” in Nottingham.

Having idolised her older sister Remziye, who too is a judoist, Toprak has been doing judo for 14 years by now with numerous achievements with the last one being her involvement into the national team in Britain alongside being the “sportsperson of the year” in Notthingham.

Achieving to win more than 100 trophies for her victories, Toprak stated that her current aim targets the 2020 Olympics which will take place in Tokyo.

FULL SUPPORT FROM THE FEDERATION

Defined by the “so far the best female judoist” by authorities, Toprak also is pursuing her education at Wolverhampton University. Toprak has also been accredited by the Judo Federation with their full support for the aspired 2020 Olympics.

TOPRAK’S KEY ACHIEMENTS

2016 Junior European Championships, individual and team – 5th in both

 2016 Named ‘Junior Women of the Year 2016’

 2016 Competed in the Senior World Cup in Glasgow losing to the eventual bronze medallist

 2016 Commonwealth Championships in South Africa, junior & senior age categories, U57kg, gold in both

 2016 European Cups, Bronze in Portugal, Russia and Poland, Gold in Hungray

 2015 British Junior National Championships, U21, -57kg , 2nd

 2015 British Senior National Championships, +21 Years, -57kg, 5th

 2015 Welsh Open, U21, -57kg, 1st

 2015 Welsh Open, +21 Years, -57kg, 1st

 2015 Flanders Cup (Belgium), U18, -57kg, 1st

