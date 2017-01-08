Londra Gazete
Make your dreams come true with Empire Tiles

— 8 Ocak 2017

Young entrepreneur, Hatice Günay Ahmet from North Cyprus, aces in trading high quality and first class tiles, marble, porcelain and many more acquired from different countries with very affordable prices through her business, www.empiretiles.co.uk

“WALLET FRIENDLY OPTIONS”

Started her successful trading career in May 2016, young entrepreneur strives to offer people their desired living spaces, meaning that “luxury” stands for playing a high role for it. Ahmet remarks that reaching to that ultimate goal is not as hard as how it’s cracked up to be and invites everyone to have a look on her website in-which she comes up with wallet friendly offers for every budget.

Empire Tiles strives to deliver incredible products combined with personalised end-to-end customer service. The brand is specialised in a wide range of man-made and natural stone finishes tailored to your specific requirements with products and materials from all over the globe.

“THE DELIVERY NETWORK IS GLOBAL”

“We can easily send products to everyone in the UK – and to people living out of the UK should they need so, we have no problems with deliveries or network aspects.

Having worked with Jordan Walker, a famous internationally acclaimed designer, Ahmet also remarks amongst her client lists are architects and many artists.

