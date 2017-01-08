Londra Gazete
Reminiscence: A Painting Exhibition by Barbara Piekarska Abou-Hilal

— 8 Ocak 2017

The exhibition will be available to view on 20th January – 3rd February 2017 from 10am to 6.00pm at Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London.

Barbara Piekarska Abou-Hilal was born in Bialystok, Poland. She graduated of Jagiellonien University in Cracow, which is one of the oldest universities in the world and also considered as prestigious university in Poland.

She worked as a clinical psychologist in hospitals and also was teaching many years at the university of Bialystok. Barbara started painting in her early childhood and she combines her passions on clinical psychology with the art of painting.

The current exhibition is a reproduction of her previous paintings done when she was living in Morocco with her husband. Barbara fell in love with the country and its people, traditions and culture. This exhibition is Barbara’s diary during her stay in Morocco. Since then her paintings are related to this country. She had many exhibitions in various countries including Morocco, France, Poland.

﻿

