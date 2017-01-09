Londra Gazete
“Mekteb-i İrfan with Dertli Divani in London”

— 9 Ocak 2017

09

10 weeks of lecture classes held by the Dertli Divani Baba will take place at the IAKM and Cemevi. The classes will start on Friday January 6 and will take place between 20:00 and 22:00.

The Dertli Divani, who was raised in the town of Kisas in Urfa, will discuss the vitality of tradition, culture, poetry, poverty and faith that he learned in childhood and adolescence.

His father Hamdullah Baba, known for his crusade, became a teacher for him. His grandfather Ahmet Baba and his father served at the Haci Bektas Veli Dergahi. On November 7, 1990, Dertlı Divani began his service after his father went to Hakk.

His services were praised by UNESCO in 2010 with the ‘Living Human Treasure Award’. This evening at 18:30 the IAKM and Cemevi will talk more on Dertli Divani Baba and Ali Dereli  Dede’ services.

