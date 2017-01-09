“We shall be getting to Geneva in a political consensus”

Londra metrosunda ‘Pantolonsuz Seyahat Günü’— 9 Ocak 2017
Londra metrolarında dün renkli görüntüler yaşandı.
Northern Cyprus’ leader Mustafa Akıncı, made a statement that in the wake of Cyprus negotiations, a political consensus can be carried to Geneva in the end. Akıncı, in his statements, said.
“In a general view we have come to the understanding that in Geneva two sides will be able to represent their needs, concerns and opinions which draws a mutual understanding of consensus… As the two leaders of the island three guarantor countries will be joined at the January meetings. There may be representatives of EU and the United Nations Security Council. There are topics that need to be tackled as two sides has to refer to a couple of aspects that haven’t been clarified during the past meetings.
“TERRITORY ISSUES WILL BE DISCUSSED ON 11 JANUARY”
Carrying on his speech, Mr Akıncı said: “In the final of 11 January we shall be addressing to the map and territory borders. At that point, we will be able to say that we are then come to the end of Cyprus-negotiations…Then there will the phase for going for referendums as two societies and briefing the both sides on the results of the negotiations”
Mr Akıncı also stated that he shall be going to see Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the ongoing matters. It also has been stated that should the big era for Cyprus negotiations end up one-sided, the future of Cyprus will seem clouded more than ever.
