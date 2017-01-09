Story and pictures by: Onur Uz

Former Turkish Forum UK President and a heroic figure to the Turkish-speaking communities in London, late Zeren Safa was commemorated by his family and friends in London on the fourth month from his unfortunate passing.

Taking place at the Efes Whitechapel Restaurant, many friends and family members of S afa came together to pay a tribute to his life and his legacy, which had always been about uniting the Turkish-speaking communities by polishing education and intellectuality. Many guests also took place in sharing memories by writing them into the memorial book at the event.

Opening the evening, on behalf of Turkish Forum UK, Mr Birol Yiğitcan made a speech on Zeren Safa by sharing how much he meant not only for his family and friends but for the community which surpassed borders of the UK.

“He was such a treasure that his friendship meant everything for me. His enduring support for education and the Turkish-speaking communities in London means so much for us he will never be forgotten”

Mr Yiğitcan also presented a plaque dedicated for the Safa family as a reminder of Mr. Safa’s legacy. On behalf of the family, Mrs Mihrişah Safa accepted the plague by sharing her emotions with the audience.

“He was an amazing husband and such a hardworking man with a big heart. He maybe even wouldn’t have wanted for us to meet here like this as it would upset him to see us sad. He will never be forgotten and thanks everyone for being with us on such a day”

Mr Yiğitcan’s speech was followed by a special tribute to late Safa’s life, with a compilation of many pictures and videos capturing his life. The video made many people fall into emotional sentiments along with funny memories revived through the collage.

The night then carried on to the dinner phase, where many memories with Zeren Safa were yearningly shared.