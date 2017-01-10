Four escape from burning industrial buildings in Bernard Road in Tottenham

A FIRE ripped through industrial buildings damaging the ground floor.

Four people escaped from the buildings in Bernard Road in Tottenham before the fire brigade arrived.

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters tackled the fire after they were called after 10am on Monday, January 2.

Station Manager Martin Freeman who attended the incident said: “Cylinders were reported to be on the site but firefighters safely removed them.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.