Early morning fire destroys sports club in Goldsdown Road, Enfield

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters tackled a huge fire at a sports club this morning, January 3.

Around three quarters of the single storey building in Goldsdown Road in Enfield was destroyed. The alarm was raised just before 5am and the fire was under control by 8am.

Crews from Enfield, Edmonton, Chingford, Walthamstow, Hornsey, Stoke Newington and Woodford fire stations attended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.