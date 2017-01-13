Londra Gazete
Son haberler
13 Ocak 2017 - Mehmet Değerli cinayetinde katil zanlısı suçlu bulundu
13 Ocak 2017 - Pazarcıklılar 7’inci dayanışma gecesinde buluştu
13 Ocak 2017 - “AKP’ye karşı nasıl bir tavır alınmalı?”
12 Ocak 2017 - UETD UK‘de görev değişikliği
11 Ocak 2017 - Davos 2017
Home / Toplum haberleri / Mehmet Değerli cinayetinde katil zanlısı suçlu bulundu

Mehmet Değerli cinayetinde katil zanlısı suçlu bulundu

— 13 Ocak 2017

Hüseyin Akkoyun

Geçtiğimiz Haziran ayında gerçekleşen Mehmet Değerli cinayetinde, bu hafta sıcak gelişmeler yaşandı. Zanlılar arasında ismi geçen Hüseyin Akkoyun (47), Southwark Crown Court Mahkemesi tarafından 12 Ocak 2017’de 49 yaşındaki Mehmet Değerli’yi öldürmekten suçlu bulundu.

Akkoyun’un cezasının bugün (13 Ocak 2017) belli olacağı belirtilirken, zanlılar arasında bulunan ve Akkoyun’un yeğeni olan Mustafa Alparslan’ın (21) serbest bırakıldığı belirtildi.

NE OLMUŞTU?

Mehmet Degerli

Londra’da geçtiğimiz Haziran ayında evinden teravih namazı için çıkan Kayseri Çiftlik’li Mehmet Değerli, darbedilerek öldürülmüş olarak bulunmuştu.

Polisin aile çevresine verdiği bilgiye göre olay Londra’nın Dalston bölgesinde Kingsland High Street yakınlarında gece saat 11.00 sularında meydana gelmişti. Olay yerine yetişen sağlık ve güvenlik ekiplerinin Değerli’nin cansız bedeni ile karşılaşması üzerine cinayete dair acil soruşturma başlatılmıştı.

Cinayetin ardından birinci şüpheli sıfatı ile gözaltına alınan 46 yaşındaki Hüseyin Akkoyun, 11 Haziran Cumartesi günü çıkarıldığı Thames Sulh Ceza Mahkemesi tarafından tutuklanmıştı. 11 Haziran’da tutuklanan  Akkoyun yakalandığında ellerindeki yaralar ve şişikler dikkat çekiyordu.

Cinayetin Değerli’nin Hüseyin Akkoyun’un eski eşi ile bir ilişkisi olma şüphesi sonucu işlendiği Londra Met Polisi tarafından belirtildi.

Tagged with:
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

12 Ocak 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 828

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close