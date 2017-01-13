New regulations for voting from abroad system for Turkish Citizens

AKP Istanbul MP and the Turkish Parliament Human Rights Research Commission President Mustafa Yeneroğlu made a statement upon the blocks surrounding Turkish people in abroad’s right to vote. He said: “We have now say that the bars in front of our people in abroad’s right to vote has been lifted. We will now take into account where our citizens live in and therefore arrange new regulations for them to get involved in voting freely”

“AKP Government has now lifted the obstacles blocking the right to vote of Turks living abroad. This decision is significant as it strengthens the fact that everyone needs to be free to reflect their political choices. We have now re-organised the 680. Provision in our Constitution that tackles the voting right of Turks living abroad. Until now, our citizens abroad could only vote under the restriction of their address registrations, with this new regulations we are hoping to gain over the ones who haven’t registered their addresses but still would like to vote. “

“This change was vital for us to make sure accumulating the full political reference from our citizens and we hope this will work for the best”