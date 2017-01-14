Londra Gazete
“How to attitudinise towards the AKP Government?”

— 14 Ocak 2017

Called by the Britain Alevi Federation, community members gathered together at the Dalston Cemevi (IAKM) to talk and seek answers/solutions to the ongoing conflicts surrounding the Alevi communities specifically in Turkey.

The Federation’s President İsrafil Erbil, Women Branches President Özlem Şahin, IAKM President Tugay Hurman, Northamptonshire Alevi Culture Centre President Maksut Demir, Croydıon Alevi Culture and Cemevi President Mahmur Aydoğan, Leicester Alevi Culture Centre Mehmet Durna, Ali Dereli Dede, Dertli Divani Baba, one of IAKM and Cemevi administrators Kadir Yılmaz, writer Abbas Tan and Ozan Ali Sizer were present at the event as the main participants.

Tackling the ways of protests and demonstrations, it was agreed that the true nature of democratic protests should be conducted with solidarity. It was also brought to the attention of the Alevi Secretariat of the Parliament in hopes of its start to conduct more projects and events.

The event also brought of an issue happened in the past when Europe Alevi Union called for a meeting in Germany in which pro-PKK flags had appeared and therefore EAU had officially announced they were freezing their relations with the Democratic Power Union.

Tackling the issue, Israfil Erbil said that they are expecting a comment on this from the Democratic Force Union.

