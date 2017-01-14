PAZ-DER organises a solidarity night

As an established charity in London serving to the Turkish and Kurdish speaking communities, Paz Der organised a solidarity evening also in celebration of the New Year’s eve.

Prior to the event. Paz Der published a statement on the prospective wishes for the New Year in hopes of a year ahead with no discrimination or classification for people’s religion, nations, gender or more. Some highlighted quotes from the release are as follows:

“Our biggest aim, as Paz Der is to provide a healthy future with no one classifying anyone based on their ideology. We do believe in a future of happiness and health. We pride ourselves on the prospective cultural and social supports that we have to offer to our community and shall be working very hard to achieve high quality service”

“We started this process, join us and let’s endure this together”

“We have included many cultural events like musical instrument lessons, interpreting courses, women’s day special events, breakfast days, journeys and solidarity days. We are aware of our agenda and in conjunction with Democratic Power Union we shall be carrying on providing events and solidarity-oriented days. We thrive to make our events for our community as a charity that never stands in silence but always in action and productivity.”