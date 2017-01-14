Londra Gazete
Son haberler
14 Ocak 2017 - Brexit ve Kıbrıs meselesi Toplum Merkezinde konuşulacak
14 Ocak 2017 - Birlik Cemi gönülleri bir araya getirdi
13 Ocak 2017 - UETD’liler Portsmouth’da buluşacak
13 Ocak 2017 - Mehmet Değerli cinayetinde katil zanlısı suçlu bulundu
13 Ocak 2017 - Pazarcıklılar 7’inci dayanışma gecesinde buluştu
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / PAZ-DER organises a solidarity night

PAZ-DER organises a solidarity night

— 14 Ocak 2017

As an established charity in London serving to the Turkish and Kurdish speaking communities, Paz Der organised a solidarity evening also in celebration of the New Year’s eve.

Prior to the event. Paz Der published a statement on the prospective wishes for the New Year in hopes of a year ahead with no discrimination or classification for people’s religion, nations, gender or more. Some highlighted quotes from the release are as follows:

“Our biggest aim, as Paz Der is to provide a healthy future with no one classifying anyone based on their ideology. We do believe in a future of happiness and health. We pride ourselves on the prospective cultural and social supports that we have to offer to our community and shall be working very hard to achieve high quality service”

“We started this process, join us and let’s endure this together”

“We have included many cultural events like musical instrument lessons, interpreting courses, women’s day special events, breakfast days, journeys and solidarity days. We are aware of our agenda and in conjunction with Democratic Power Union we shall be carrying on providing events and solidarity-oriented days. We thrive to make our events for our community as a charity that never stands in silence but always in action and productivity.”

﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

12 Ocak 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 828

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close