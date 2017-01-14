Londra Gazete
Son haberler
14 Ocak 2017 - Brexit ve Kıbrıs meselesi Toplum Merkezinde konuşulacak
14 Ocak 2017 - Birlik Cemi gönülleri bir araya getirdi
13 Ocak 2017 - UETD’liler Portsmouth’da buluşacak
13 Ocak 2017 - Mehmet Değerli cinayetinde katil zanlısı suçlu bulundu
13 Ocak 2017 - Pazarcıklılar 7’inci dayanışma gecesinde buluştu
Home / Spor / Waltham Forest evinde 1-0 yenildi

Waltham Forest evinde 1-0 yenildi

— 14 Ocak 2017

14

Waltham Forest, sezon başının tersine bu kez de yenilgilerle sezona devam ediyor.

Zirve yarışıdan koptuktan sonra teknik adam değişikliğine giden Forest, bu kez kadrosunu gençlerle takviye etti.

Hafta arası sahasında London Bari’ye 78’inci dakikada yediği golle 1-0 yenilen Waltham Forest, 27 maçta 38 puanla 13’üncü durumda. Karşılaşmayı 30 biletli seyirci izledi.

﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

12 Ocak 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 828

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close